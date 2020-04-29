Rockmart's program around revitalizing the city will continue to work with the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing after receiving notification that the program is a certified alumni of the program.
GICH, which is organized through the Department of Community Affairs in association with the University of Georgia, the Georgia Municipal Association and Georgia Power provides cities with resources and training to help revitalization efforts in communities across the state.
Rethink Rockmart, the umbrella group for GICH-related projects in Rockmart and incorporating the GICH team from the city and volunteers in the community, remains with the program for another two years. Once it expires, a new application will be required to retain the status and provide proof of how the program is working.
The program put together by then Council Member and now Mayor Sherman Ross has called off efforts for gathering for the time being, but he said that sub committee work is still ongoing until the organization can meet again.
"We're looking forward to continue participating in that program and hopefully utilize it for some positive things for the community," Ross said.
He said one of those efforts involves the gathering of gardeners for city beautification projects to come. He said local librarian Kara Thompson can be thanked for the efforts to form a garden club.
"We hope to get those projects started just as soon as we're all able to gather again," Ross said.
Additional efforts undertaken by the city in recent months include pressure washing downtown sidewalks and a forthcoming plan to plant flowers in prominent areas of downtown Rockmart, Ross said.
Rockmart's participation in the GICH program began in 2016 when they were accepted into the program.