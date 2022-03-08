Polk County’s state representative has a primary opponent for the May 24 election after Paulding County general contractor Scott Richards qualified Tuesday to run for the District 16 seat.
The post, held by Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, since 2013, is up for election this year. Kelley also qualified on Tuesday as he seeks his sixth term in the General Assembly.
Richards qualified as a GOP candidate for the state house district and listed his residence as Dallas. He is the owner and founder of Essential Construction Management LLC in Atlanta, as well as a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Desert Storm and Somalia.
A 2008 graduate of Shorter University, Kelley grew up in Cedartown and graduated with his Juris Doctorate degree from Georgia State University College of Law in May 2014. He is employed as an attorney with the Parker & Lundy Law Firm in Cedartown.
Kelley was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2012 in a district that covers all of Polk County and portions of Bartow and Haralson counties. He rose to majority whip but stepped down from leadership last summer as he focused on his indictment in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in 2019.
A judge dismissed Kelley’s indictment in December after he filed to have the charge thrown out.
In a statement released Tuesday, Kelley said he was excited about the opportunity to continue to represent his hometown in the General Assembly and he has been honored by the support he has received.
“I am so proud of my ability to serve our community and deliver on your behalf. As the last election demonstrated, we cannot take anything for granted. We cannot afford to let the Democrats gain ground and the national media to drive us apart,” the statement said.
“We need strong, conservative leaders to help win the fight for protecting our liberties, standing up for parental rights, ensuring election integrity, protecting the sanctity of life, and defending our 2nd Amendment rights in Georgia.”
Kelley was charged with reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, for failing to call law enforcement immediately after Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the driver charged in the accident, contacted Kelley to inform him of the crash.
Dover’s vehicle allegedly struck and killed Erick Keais, who was riding a bicycle on Main Street in Cedartown. Dover still faces charges in the incident.
A wrongful death lawsuit is still pending in federal court. That lawsuit alleges that Kelley used his political office to influence police and protect Dover rather than attempting to help Keais.