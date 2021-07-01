Rep. Trey Kelley has reportedly told colleagues that he is stepping down from his leadership role in the state General Assembly but intends to keep his seat in the Georgia House.
The information, first reported by the AJC’s Greg Bluestein, came Thursday night, July 1, as the decision by a judge whether to quash Kelley's indictment on a charge of misdemeanor reckless conduct in connection with a 2019 hit and run is expected in the next week or so.
Kelley, R-Cedartown, was first elected to the state house representing Polk and Haralson counties in 2012 and is in his fifth term in office. He was elected Majority Whip for the 2019-2020 session after serving on the whip team and a number of committee assignments. He continued as Majority Whip for the 2021 session.
According to Bluestein, Kelley sent an email to his colleagues in the House on Thursday night saying he is stepping down as Majority Whip.
Kelley, who is a lawyer in Cedartown, is accused of not taking action after Ralph “Ryan” Dover III struck 38-year-old Eric Keais while he was riding his bicycle on North Main Street in Cedartown in September 2019. Dover called Kelley, who came to the scene, but no police were alerted about the incident until over an hour later, according to prosecutors.
Kelley eventually called Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, who contacted Sgt. Josh Turner to investigate.
It was only after Turner arrived that Keais’ body was found in the ditch some 75 to 100 feet away from the bicycle in the roadway. Emergency medical personnel were called, and Keais was taken to the hospital where he died.
Kelley was indicted by the grand jury in December, while Dover was indicted on charges of felony hit and run and reckless conduct. Dover is currently free on bond pending a trial.
A hearing was held June 4 in Polk County Superior Court where Kelley’s lawyer, Lester Tate, argued the indictment against his client should be thrown out based on the nature of his involvement and the vagueness of the indictment.
On top of arguing Kelley was not in the wrong for not rendering aid, Tate claimed the prosecution had grafted the wording in Georgia’s hit-and-run statute into Kelley’s indictment on reckless conduct, making it “constitutionally vague” in terms of what the indictment truly charges Kelley with.
Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning told the judge Kelley’s indictment is charged as party to a crime of reckless conduct.
Under Georgia law, a person may be convicted of a crime even if they do not directly commit the crime but aid or advise that person to commit the crime.
Cobb County Senior Judge Steve Schuster heard the argument. Both Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Meng Lim and Judge Mark Murphy had previously recused themselves from the case.
Schuster requested that both Browning and Tate present him with proposed orders that he will consider and present his ruling some time around July 8.
We will have more on this development as it becomes available.