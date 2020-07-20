An Aragon man was arrested Friday and charged with selling a stolen firearm to a man who is in jail in connection with the investigation of the killing of two Floyd County women.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alec Heath Brogdon, 18, of Aragon, sold a stolen Glock .380 pistol to Devin Watts, who is a convicted felon, back in May. Brogdon knew the pistol was actually stolen from Pickens County.
No new arrests have been made at this point in the investigation into the slaying of two Rome half-sisters whose bodies were discovered off the East Rome Bypass on May 13.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to search for clues in the deaths of Vanita Nicole Richardson and Truvenia Clarece Campbell two months after their bodies were found under a bridge on the outskirts of Rome with bags tied over their heads.
The days immediately following their discovery revealed some details, including the GBI’s determination that the two were murdered sometime between the evening of May 12 and the morning of May 13 before being dropped over the side of the Etowah River Bridge just south of Grizzard Park.
The two were in Richardson’s 1997 gold Toyota Corolla during the evening of May 12, but according to information released on May 20 the car has not been found.
Investigators have sought the public’s help in tracking the car down. It was last seen with the license plate RTJ6295 and is believed to have been in the Metro Atlanta area.
Anyone with any information about the case can contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).
Two men remained in the Floyd County Jail on Monday after their arrests in connection with the investigation in the previous weeks.
Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, and Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, are being held without bond following their arrests as a result of search warrants obtained through leads and tips received by the GBI.
Both arrests stem from searches conducted at the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard on May 18 and 19.
Brown was originally charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers after he reportedly entered a vehicle after being told not to do so by police and then resisted officers before being restrained.
Released on bond, Brown was then re-arrested in Bartow County on drug charges days later. He was transferred to the Floyd County Jail and is currently being held without bond on felony cocaine charges and a probation violation.
Watts is accused of hiding the stolen .380 caliber Glock pistol.
Warrants stated that Watts, who cannot lawfully possess a firearm because of a previous felony conviction, hid the pistol in the closet of an apartment in the Callier Forest Apartments. He is being held without bond on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.