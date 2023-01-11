GDOT logo

A $7.2 million repaving project is cleared to start on U.S. 27 South in Floyd and Polk counties.

The 8.65-mile federal project runs from just south of Georgia Highlands College to a little past Stephens Road north of Cedartown.

