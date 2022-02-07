U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was outraised in the fourth quarter by a challenger for her 14th Congressional District seat.
The district covers Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker, Whitfield and Paulding counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County.
Democrat Marcus Flowers reported $1.34 million in contributions between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, compared to $1.18 million for Greene during the same period. The incumbent retains an advantage, however, with $3.51 million in the bank at the end of the year to Flowers’ $1.54 million.
And the race has just started heating up. Official qualifying is March 7-11 for the May 24 primaries when voters will choose the party nominees.
Republicans
Greene has three other Republicans seeking to unseat her, including Eric Cunningham, who just started his campaign in December.
Cunningham, an assistant vice president for Plastic Express warehouse and packaging company who lives in Acworth, reported raising $11,560. Nearly half that came from two donors in Florida, another $1,500 came from contributors in Georgia and he loaned his campaign $3,910. After expenses, he started the year with $7,485 cash on hand.
Retired physician Charles Lutin and healthcare CEO Jennifer Strahan have been in the race several months longer. Lutin raised $12,215 this quarter, including a $5,000 loan from himself, and reported $5,580 in the bank as of Dec. 31.
Strahan took in an additional $50,165 since Oct. 1 and, after expenses, had $60,332 in her campaign chest. She drew contributions from 14 states but the majority, $35,060, came from Georgia donors.
Greene had contributions from all 50 states, with donors in California, Florida and Texas leading the pack. Georgia was fourth, with $117,973 in contributions, according to her filing with the Federal Elections Commission.
Despite the high dollar figures, she’s spending money almost as fast as she’s taking it in, raising her war chest balance by only $250,000 between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. She also has $500,000 in loans she made to her campaign that are still outstanding.
Democrats
There are three Democrats vying for their party’s nomination.
Flowers, a Bremen veteran backed by the VoteVets political action committee, pulled in donations from every state except Montana. California chipped in the most, but Georgia was second, with contributions totaling $45,784.
Holly McCormack of Ringgold, who owns a Chattanooga, Tennessee, insurance agency, reported raising $633,733 this quarter from donors in 43 states. California topped her list as well. Georgians came in second, with contributions totaling $26,162.
McCormack started the year with $178,002 in the bank after expenses. She also reported an outstanding debt of $2,250 to DC-based Forward Risk And Intelligence for campaign research.
Wendy Davis of Rome, a former city commissioner and political consultant who sits on the Democratic National Committee, raised $89,766 this quarter. She’s drawn donations from 19 states but Georgians have kicked in the most, a total of $134,205.
Davis had $79,154 in the bank after expenses and an outstanding personal loan of $4,985 to her campaign.
Libertarian Party candidate Angela Pence of Chickamauga also is running for the seat but the Federal Elections Commission website has no financial data filed from her campaign.