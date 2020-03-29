The corner of Main Street and West Avenue has for decades been home to a spot that remains a landmark in Cedartown. All one has to say is "turn right at Moore's" and people will know they are heading in the right direction.
The one-time soda fountain that for the past years remained shuttered now has new life thanks to the efforts of Lindsay Hutcheson King and is once again offering refreshing beverages and sweets.
Remix at Moore's is now open to the public on a limited basis for the time being, offering up a variety of candy that isn't usually found in convenience stores across the country, along with several flavors of premium bottled sodas and take home art projects for youth.
"We wanted to try something different as we continue to get Moore's back up and running to full capacity," King said. "We have a lot of work left to complete, but we feel we're on the right track and wanted to start off on a small scale to help us fund the next part of our dream for Moore's."
Moore's Soda Fountain fans can also purchase t-shirts promoting the core tenants of the business and the famous Lemon Sours from its past serving up food and drink to customers at the counter.
King also has on display around the storefront pieces of history from Moore's past, and encourages people to stop by and see the progress so far as they continue to work toward restoring the soda fountain to its glory days.
Check out the Remix at Moore's Facebook page for more information about how to get in touch, the products currently available and custom Easter Baskets that King is putting together for customers who order before April 2.