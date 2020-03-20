The American Red Cross is worried that their blood supply is running too low with events having been cancelled over the past weeks, and want to make sure that should disaster strike they have what they need on hand.
A countywide Emergency Blood Drive is coming up on Thursday, March 26 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rockmart in the great room.
Representatives from the Red Cross said the emergency drive is being held to ensure that there's enough blood supply to help those in critical condition and for required lifesaving procedures. Cancellations of drives over the past weeks have caused the supply to drop lower than the Red Cross would like.
Those interested can take note that officials are taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of donors, as well as spacing out appointments to keep within protocols recommended for social distancing.
They ensure that it is absolutely safe to donate blood at this time.
Officials are seeking two types of donation during the event: whole blood and power red.
Visit redcrossblood.org to find out more about the upcoming event and schedule an appointment.