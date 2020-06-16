The first day of summer is right around the corner, and as the weather continues to warm up it is easy to for youth around Polk County to find time to spend in backyard pools.
This coming Saturday marks the official start of Summer 2020, and the temperature is set to rise as the forecast through the rest of the week is expected to remain in the mid 80s with slight chances of rain heading into a weekend in the low 90s.
So get out the sunscreen, make sure the fans are running and remember to take precautions against both the heat and COVID-19 when out enjoying the season.
Want to contribute your photos of your summertime events? Make sure to email kmynck@polkstandardjournal.net.