Change and crisis can be sparks of inspiration for artists, especially during current times.
So for the three months the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center was forced to close its doors out of an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 pandemic, center director Peggy Cline planned and waited for the time she could welcome people to the three-story building again.
The center, located in the City of Rockmart Government Complex at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., officially reopened June 15 with a new juried art exhibit in its gallery and local artists ready to take advantage of the spaces made available to them.
“We are thrilled to be reopened,” Cline said. “It was hard because we had to cancel so many concerts and our usual theater camps — that was probably the hardest part. But we’re open again and ready to see people.”
Cline said she has been fascinated over time with the number of new residents to Rockmart and Polk County who come to the gallery asking about what there is to do, and she wants to continue providing an outlet for all residents to find something that inspires them at the center, whether it is performing, visual or literary arts.
The center’s main gallery is hosting a juried art show featuring works by artists from Polk County as well as Dunwoody, Cartersville and Marietta. Different mediums are also on display, from different painting methods to carvings to clay.
The show will culminate in a reception and awards ceremony on Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m., but the exhibit will be on display through Aug. 6.
Meanwhile, local artists have returned to the center and used its studio space rentals to continue their work, regular art classes have returned and two art camps are scheduled for later this month, although with smaller numbers to promote social distancing among the participants.
Paul Craighead offers a pottery class on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, while Madelyn Stringer gives piano lessons on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and James Hill instructs a drawing and painting class on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Summer art camps are the Magic of Art Camp from July 13-17 and a pottery camp July 20-24. The Magic of Art Camp lasts from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and includes drawing, painting and sculptures with $100 per person. The pottery camp is from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day and is $95 per participant.
More information on all of these activities can be found on the arts center’s Facebook page, facebook.com/rcac.ga or by calling 770-684-2707.
During the closure of the center, new hand sanitization stations were added throughout the building and signs have been posted to encourage visitors and artists to stay healthy and safe.
Cline said they recommend visitors wear a mask, but it is not required.