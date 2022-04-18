The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is presenting two exciting events this weekend displaying the talent of local young artists and performers.
Coming to The Rockmart Theatre Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, is the Academy of Performing Arts’ production of “Jump Cuts,” while the Rockmart High School art gala and reception will be held Saturday, April 23, at 6 p.m. in the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery.
“Jump Cuts” is a live performance of famous scenes, sketches, and musical numbers selected from film and television history. The Academy students and staff are excited to bring the big screen to the small stage.
Directed by Brent Costin and Alli Streetman, the two Rockmart High School alumni started the Academy last fall to serve as a theater and acting school as well as a positivity playground for students ages 10-14 to grow and create without judgment.
Starting with 12 students, the group grew to 20 this semester and had a difficult time finding a play that would show the strengths of all of the students.
“So we decided to create one,” Costin said. “With the help of our class and our high school volunteers Sydney Streetman, Jeanna Suppes, Garrett Shedd, and James Portwood, we compiled a list of scenes from film and television to specifically suit each individual student.”
The show is produced by the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center with a great deal of support coming directly from Margaret Jacobs, Rex Garner, Cathy Matthews and center director Peggy Cline.
Saturday’s performance starts at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday’s performance starts at 3 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under are free.
Meanwhile, Rockmart High School’s art students are holding their annual gala and reception to celebrate their 2022 exhibit at the RCAC Gallery, 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Bldg. 300, Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
Entitled “Through the Pages,” the exhibit is a visual experiment with literature. Students are selling their artwork and we will have silent auction items to help raise money for RHS to buy art supplies. Students will be dressed as their favorite literary character for the gala and their artwork will be on display at the gallery through April 27.