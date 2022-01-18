RCAC presenting 2022 juried art show through March 10

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center art gallery has turned the calendar to 2022 by hosting a new exhibit, this time featuring dozens of Northwest Georgia artists.
The center’s annual juried art show is on display now through March 10 at the gallery located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. behind the Rockmart Library. Admission is free and artwork in different kinds of mediums and styles is on display.
Artists have entered artwork into the exhibit to be judged by outside judges. A reception and awards ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, from 4-6 p.m. The art gallery is open Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m., and Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artists who have artwork entered into the show are Hunter Albea, Doug Alexander, Kiki Alexander, Carol Anderson, Peri Aplin, Elda Arias, Cynthia Barrow, Gary Baughman, Bruce Bell, Jane Biggars, Kathleen Borchelt, Pat Bowling, Dominique Chaponot, Paulette Cheek, Darby Chism, Peggy Cline, Judy Cooper, Paul Craighead, Beverly Culver, Nikki Davidson, Susan Gore Gardner, Clare Gilliland, Rene' Hardy, Wendy Herubin, James Hill, Heidi Hunt, Pat Houser, Russ Houser, Kathryn Johnson, Anita Kennerley, Hillari Knight, John Kuhenbeaker, Marcella Kukendall, Donna Leonard, Manami Lingerfelt, Brian Davidson Longoria, Loretta Luke, Kimberly McGuiness, Alan Melson, Rhonda Mihalik, Drew Mitchell, Elizabeth Mobley, Margie Monde, Virginia Moore, Cecilie Redding, Palma Rhodes, Gwen Shockley, Jean Shuster, Lee Simpkins, Stella Spyrou, Myra Stephenson, Mike Strickland, Hope Thweatt, Chastity Tibbetts, Leslie Tykeya, Patty Ward, Steve Ward, Susan Waters, Jen Weaver and Deborah Wilson.