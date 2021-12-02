Meredith Bowman (from left) poses with her daughters, Madilyn Kate Bowman and Charlie Ann Bowman, in front of one of the displays that are part of the "O Holy Night" exhibit in the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center gallery during an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Local artist Lee Simpkins works on one of his wooden sculptures while some of his Santa figurines sit on his work table during an open house at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
A host of heavenly angels appear at the "O Holy Night" exhibit by local artist Susan D. Waters at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center gallery on Nov. 30, 2021.
Two of the three wise men are seen riding their camels as part of the life-size Nativity exhibit "O Holy Night" at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center galley on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Local artist Manami Lingerfelt talks to another artist during the open house and reception at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
A display of bowls for sale made by local artist Jane Biggars sit in the pottery room at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center during an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center hosted the first of two open houses and receptions on Tuesday evening featuring local artists and the current exhibit of Susan D. Waters’ “O Holy Night” life-size Nativity sculptures.
The second event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the center, located in Building 300 of the Rockmart Municipal Complex at 316 N. Piedmont Ave.
Visitors can get up close looks at the series of figures made from wire and paper mache that have been part of past Rockmart Christmas parades.
The exhibit tells the story of the birth of Jesus complete with shepherds, angels, the Nativity and three life-size camels with wise men.
The open house also includes activities and local artists set up on the top and bottom floors of the center with items to purchase for the holidays.
The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 23. The gallery is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, and Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments for large groups can be made as well. For more information call 770-684-2707.