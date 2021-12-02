The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center hosted the first of two open houses and receptions on Tuesday evening featuring local artists and the current exhibit of Susan D. Waters’ “O Holy Night” life-size Nativity sculptures.

The second event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the center, located in Building 300 of the Rockmart Municipal Complex at 316 N. Piedmont Ave.

Visitors can get up close looks at the series of figures made from wire and paper mache that have been part of past Rockmart Christmas parades.

The exhibit tells the story of the birth of Jesus complete with shepherds, angels, the Nativity and three life-size camels with wise men.

The open house also includes activities and local artists set up on the top and bottom floors of the center with items to purchase for the holidays.

The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 23. The gallery is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, and Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments for large groups can be made as well. For more information call 770-684-2707.

