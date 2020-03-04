Rainfall during the winter in recent months have caused shutdowns of West Girard Avenue near Sixth Street and the Westside Industrial Park, and today is no different.
Officials from the City of Cedartown reported that the area of West Girard Avenue between Sixth Street and Pine Street shut back down due to the need to run temporary lines across the roadway for the Wastewater Treatment plant.
New pump installation on the Branch Street side of the roadway have been underway for some time and still aren't completed, delayed due to heavy rainfall events that have pushed back the finishing touches on the pumps.
Temporary lines are in place once again until water levels inside of old pump casings go back down. Drivers will need to detour around the area of West Girard by taking Cave Spring Road to Wissahickon Street, and then onward to Furnace Street and West Avenue.