Winter time is usually not one when Polk County Environmental Health officials are worried about rabies. Usually the weather is too cold for wildlife who might carry the disease to come into contact with livestock or pets, but this year’s mild and wet season have provided opportunity for the disease to make an early showing in 2020.
The first cases of the year have caused health officials locally to require livestock to be quarantined and watched for months until it is certain they weren’t exposed to the disease. All total, nine cows, a horse and a miniature donkey are being kept away from other livestock until it can be determined they haven’t contracted rabies as well.
“What’s been interesting about this year, is that when a domestic animal is exposed to a known carrier animal, they have to be confined,” said Kathy Couey-Miller, the Environmental Health Manager for the Polk County Health Department. Her department is responsible for reporting and tracking rabies cases throughout the county.
She said the cows were a first for the county in one case that killed the raccoon but are required to be confined since it was unknown if the herd was being attacked, and then the horse and miniature donkey in the other killed the raccoon as well.
Miller asked local residents to please stop leaving food outdoors for their pets at all hours since that attracts wildlife like raccoons to come into contact with domesticated animals and humans. Additionally, she reminded local residents to vaccinate their pets not just for their protection, but for the human population residing here as well.
“We’ve got rabies throughout the whole county,” she said. “If you’re going to be handling the animal for your own protection, they need to be vaccinated.”
Until it is determined the 11 animals potentially exposed to the disease are not carriers of rabies themselves, they can’t be sold or processed, have to be monitored, and no new livestock can be brought onto the land as well. Once the quarantine is over, the cattle can then be sold off.
The increase in the number of cases being reported is not so much that rabies is spreading at a rampant rate, but more that pets and livestock are starting to come into contact with animals that are carrying the disease in the wildlife population. It is usually weather or development that causes movement of animal carriers people are used to hearing about, like raccoons, bobats, skunks or bats.
In recent years, because of the mix of weather conditions happening year round, finding wildlife with rabies has gone up. Polk in 2017 saw only three cases of rabies in raccoons in 2017 and during times of year when they were on the move seeking water — May, August and September.
In 2018, the times of year when the cases cropped up were less expected. A raccoon was found in late March, a dog in mid-September, then two more raccoons in November.
Last year, the number of raccoons went up and were also spread between hotter and cooler months. Raccoons were found with the disease in June and July, then September, November and December. One bat was also reported to have been found with the disease here in Polk in 2019 in July.
Over the past 12 years, some 49 cases have been reported in Polk County alone and 235 through the whole Northwest Georgia Public Health District over 10 counties.
This year, the county is starting off with cases in February which is much earlier than anticipated.
Rabies won’t be eradicated from Polk County anytime soon without a major vaccination effort, but people can do their part to ensure their pets and families are safe. Make sure pets receive an annual vaccination — low cost clinics are held twice a year between Rockmart and Cedartown — or by taking part in services offered up at places like Tractor Supply.
Additionally, health officials reiterate the need to not leave any food sources out for wildlife. Pet’s dishes should be brought inside at night when wildlife is more likely to stray into yards and around homes. Trash should also be kept up and confined as best as possible to avoid animals being attracted to the smell and potential food source.
Those interested in more information about rabies can visit https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html