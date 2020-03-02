Candidates are already getting their paperwork together and into the Board of Elections office early as the week of qualifying for office began at 9 a.m.
The first into the office this morning was School Board Chair J.P. Foster, who plans to run to retain his District 3 seat locally. Previously he ran as an independent, and this year plans to run as a Republican.
Also joining Foster at the County Administration building to qualify for a new term is County Commissioner Chuck Thaxton.
Thaxton, who is one of two members who represents District 2, will be seeking a new term in office after being elected in 2016. He'll retain his Republican party designation on the ballot this May.
Qualifying continues through Friday for several local and state offices. Check back for updates as they become available.