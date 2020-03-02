The Polk County Board of Elections is set to be busy this week with two major events in the office set to begin this week.
Officials will begin accepting the paperwork and fees for candidates to get their names on the ballot for the May local and state primary, while at the same time also getting voting machines up and running for the opening week of early voting.
The Board of Elections office opens at 9 a.m.
A number of positions are on the ballot for 2020, including Sheriff, Coroner, Probate and Magistrate Court judges, county commission seats, school board seats, tax commissioner, Clerk of the Superior Court and more.
The presidential primary will focus mainly on Democratic candidates for office, excluding the just-dropped-out Mayor Pete Buttigieg who announced he would no longer seek the nomination on Sunday.
Early voting begins this week when the office opens in Cedartown and Rockmart starting at 9 a.m. The Board of Elections office at 144 West Avenue, and the Nathan Dean Community Center at 605 Goodyear Ave., are both open this week and through the early voting period for the primary through March 20. Saturday voting for this round of the primary ballot will be coming up on March 14.
The presidential primary will be held on March 24.