U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, poses at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5, the third day of the 118th Congress.

 Office of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

EDITOR’S NOTE:

The staff of the Rome News-Tribune, the sister paper of the Polk County Standard Journal, sat down with returning Congressional Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week to speak about the beginning of a new term of Congress and her goals for this term in office. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In