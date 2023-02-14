Gibson Priest

Gibson Priest

 Contributed

Pollination, the transfer of pollen from male to female parts of the same or a different flower, is necessary to produce fruit and seed in many horticultural crops such as tomatoes, squash, watermelon, apples, and peaches.

Pollinators include honeybees and many native bees, such as sweat bees, mason bees, digger bees, leaf cutter bees, and bumble bees. Certain flies, butterflies, moths, beetles, wasps, and even hummingbirds also serve as pollinators.

