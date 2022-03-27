The Polk County law enforcement community was hit with a sudden loss last week as Sgt. Kerry Eason died unexpectedly at his home on March 20.
What followed was an outpouring of support and memorials to the 47-year-old husband, father and grandfather who had served with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since November 2007.
“Today is a very sad day for our work family, the Eason family and the Polk County community,” read a post on the sheriff office’s Facebook page.
“Sgt. Kerry Eason will be greatly missed by all! Thank you to his family for sharing a great brother and friend with our Office and community. Rest in Heaven Sgt. Kerry Eason, we will always love you and remember you.”
Several local businesses put up signs or wrote on their message boards to honor Eason, usually accompanied by his badge number, S15.
Promoted to sergeant in April 2021, Eason graduated from Cedartown High School in 1992. He enjoyed reaching out and being a shoulder to lean on for the children in the community and being a part of the Drug Court Team and Polk County Crime Suppression Unit.
He developed a special relationship with those in recovery from substance abuse through his work with Mosaic Place.
“Sometimes in life you meet people who truly make you better. Sgt. Kerry Eason truly believed in recovery and nurtured those in or seeking it,” read a post on the group’s Facebook page. “On behalf of all those in recovery, Mosaic Place would like to extend our deepest condolences. Thank you to his family and the sheriff’s office for sharing Kerry with us. He truly was caring, humble, honest, respectful and fun. He is the example of a servant’s heart. “
On Monday, March 21, Rep. Trey Kelley took to the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives and spoke about Eason while also asking for a moment of silence to honor the longtime officer.
“Deputy Eason was a true lawman, someone who loved his job and protecting our community. He was a gentle giant who had a strong sense of justice and always wanted to try to help out his fellow man,” Kelley said.
His funeral, held at Victory Baptist Church on Thursday, March 24, included words from Rev. Danny Tucker, Rev. Jonathan Blackmon and Rev. Jonathan Fortner and a eulogy given by his wife, Deresa Eason.
“However it was that you knew him or called on him, one this is for certain today — Kerry was a friend to all that he knew,” said Blackmon, who is also Polk County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy. Kerry was very silent at times. A gentle bear. But he was full of love.”
Eason is survived by his wife, Deresa Eason, his two sons, Tyler Eason and Dalton Eason, and his mother, Wanda Wells Eason.