PSJ looking for kids' letters to Santa Nov 28, 2022

The Polk County Standard Journal is once again accepting kids' letters to Santa to be published in upcoming editions on the newspaper and online at PolkStandardJournal.com.

School teachers, parents and guardians are encouraged to get students to write letters to Santa and send them in by emailing them to:

JStewart@PolkStandardJournal.com
or
BEasterwood@PolkStandardJournal.com

Letters can also be mailed to:

The Standard Journal
Santa Letters
213 Main St.
Cedartown, GA 30125

The deadline for letters is DEC. 9. 

Teachers — Please make sure to include your name, school and grade with your letters. 

Thank you for helping continue this tradition!