Polk School District officials consider themselves lucky to not be in the position of the Fulton County Schools, who will be closing on Tuesday for a day to sanitize campuses after a teacher was found to have contracted COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus.
The schools issued a statement today on their response to the outbreak, and additionally they'll be joining in a meeting with local officials tomorrow to discuss further responses.
The statement read:
"Polk School District is working daily to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We are aware of the confirmed COVID-19 case in Polk County; however, at this time there are no ties to anyone in our school system.
We are closely monitoring and receiving updates from the Polk County Health Department, Georgia Department of Public Health, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In an effort to keep our students, employees, and families safe, we are committed to following the most current recommendations from these agencies."
The Polk School District website has been updating daily on the issue, and also included some information for parents, students, faculty and staff on guidelines they should follow. It can be found here.
The lone resident from Polk County to have contracted the disease does not have any connections to the district according to Superintendent Laurie Atkins. The 46-year-old female patient is being treated at Floyd Medical Center in Rome.