The Polk School District will be sharing additional information in the days to come about how they will be handling the order by Gov. Brian Kemp to keep campuses closed statewide through the school year's end.
In a release on the district's Facebook page, Superintendent Laurie Atkins said that the closure has "raised many questions for our students, parents and employees."
"We expect to be receiving guidance from the Georgia Department of Education over the next few days as to how to handle grading, promotion and graduation criteria, and employment issues," Atkins' statement read. "Please know that we will be diligently working to provide as many answers as possible as information is handed down."
The release also extended the thanks and appreciation to those in the PSD family and employees for continued patience and understanding.
"Everyone has done a tremendous job going above and beyond to ensure the children of Polk County are safe and healthy," Atkins said.
Additional updates are expected through the rest of the week at the district's website and on their Facebook page.
Atkins added "Stay healthy, and together we will get through this."
The news conference this afternoon updating the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak also saw the announcement of a statewide shelter-in-place order that he will sign on Thursday and goes into effect on Friday.
Details about that order will be forthcoming in a separate story.