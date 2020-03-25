When times are tough and supplies are running low, the Polk School District is stepping up to help the doctors and nurses who are running low on medical supplies with a timely donation.
On Monday, supplies were packed up and turned over to Jeni Carson, who is a Nurse and Occupational Health Manager at Floyd Polk Medical Center from a group within the Polk County College and Career Academy.
"We felt like it was our duty to reach out and give back to a partner that always helps us out so much," Superintendent Laurie Atkins said. "It in turn helps many of those who are in dire need of the supplies in our community, because we're all in this together."
The donation included gloves, gowns and masks.