The Polk School District will shut down for the next two weeks and will re-evaluate conditions within Polk County on whether to re-open starting on March 27.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins sent out a notice this evening that schools will be shuttered based on the guidance provided by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Department of Public Health at this time.
"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our students, teachers, parents and staff at this time as we continue to ensure the health and well being of our PSD family," Atkins said.
All after school activities are still being planned as normal until the Georgia High School Athletic Association provides additional guidance on whether spring sports can continue.
Friday was already planned as a Teacher Work Day, and information will be going to parents and students about continuation of instruction tomorrow.