Some good news for those who have been waiting to hear a date for when seniors will get to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.
The Polk School District announced that Rockmart High School will hold a commencement ceremony on June 26 at 8 p.m., and Cedartown High School will follow the next morning on June 27 at 9 a.m.
"There is no replacement for the pomp and circumstance that accompanies
graduation ceremonies," the statement read. "This time is special for each student and creates a lasting memory."
With the announcement comes guidelines for how the graduation ceremonies will work, and who will be allowed.
"Whereas there will be restrictions that must be followed, the plan will consist of a live ceremony for the graduates and family members," the statement said. "The District requests the community respect the social distancing constraints that have been approved for Polk School District to move forward with a traditional graduation ceremony."
Both ceremonies will be held in the football stadiums as normal, but seating arrangements will be the first thing that is different from years prior.
The announcement provided rules that begin with the number of tickets that each senior will receive, which will allow four family members to attend the ceremony.
Families are required to sit together in designated seating areas, and no families are allowed to co-mingle with one another during the event. Masks during the ceremony are being highly encouraged for those in attendance.
Students will also be seated on the field at proper distances from one another as to maintain social distancing guidelines. Ceremonies will include traditional student speeches, the distribution of diplomas and turning of tassels. Once the commencement ceremony is over, students will file out of the field to celebrate with families at home.
No one will be allowed on the fields to celebrate with graduates for the 2020 ceremonies at either school.
With the social distancing rules in place and the limited seating for families, the district will be providing a livestream of both graduation ceremonies on the Polk School District Facebook page.
The ceremonies will come a month after the district's planned Senior Recognition Day being held on May 29 throughout the day online on Facebook, and with a livestream cording ceremony starting at 6 p.m. honoring the Class of 2020.