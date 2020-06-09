Signs, chants and people lining sidewalks demanding their voices be heard and justice served marked the first week of June in Cedartown and Rockmart, where people young and old gathered in peaceful demonstrations.
This came in the wake of thousands of people going out in cities across the country and globe to call for justice in the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis, which has since sparked peaceful demonstrations and marches, but also riots and death.
Those who have organized locally in Cedartown and Rockmart on Facebook aren’t the large crowds seen in city centers like Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles, but they all have the same message.
Underneath the chants for justice for Floyd, for Ahmaud Arbery and the names of many other men and women the type of police brutality on display when Minneapolis Police Officer Devin Chauvin placed his knee on the neck of Floyd for more than eight minutes and ended his life is not tolerated.
Dozens gathered on the sidewalk outside of city hall in Rockmart on North Piedmont Avenue, where their chants for Floyd were met with car horns and waves of support on Friday evening, June 5.
Like during protests in Cedartown, police presence out on front of city hall alongside demonstrators last Friday night, which included Rockmart Police Chief Randy Lacey.
The calls for justice continued on Saturday in downtown Cedrtown as well, where marchers returned to Main Street and Holloway Park to have their message heard.