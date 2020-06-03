A crowd of dozens of people came out on Tuesday afternoon to join in a protest held in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, joining the hundreds of cities and towns across the nation that have seen demonstrations in recent days.
The protest organized on Facebook saw the support of local law enforcement leaders who came out during the first hour while the group grew in the park space on the corner of East Ware and Main Streets.
Video coverage of the demonstration can be found on the Standard Journal's Facebook page.
Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats, Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd and Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome all came out to lend their support and assure those who came out to demonstrate that local officers would not be interfering so long as the protest remained peaceful.
Traffic during the late afternoon hour on Main Street honked their support for the protest, sparked by Floyd's death during his arrest when he was pinned by his neck to the ground by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. He was since charged with third degree murder.
The unrest that has followed in major American cities that started in Minneapolis and spread to cities far afield like New York and Los Angeles and those closer to home like Atlanta and Chattanooga have seen both peaceful and violent demonstrations - including riots in Centennial Park last Friday that damaged the CNN Center and the College Football Hall of Fame.
Cedartown's protest Tuesday remained peaceful, including a march down the sidewalks of downtown that brought the demonstration to Holloway Park in front of the Polk County Courthouse complex.
One of the organizers, Ashley Beeler, said she and a friend began protesting on Monday by themselves. Tuesday's event brought out many more than they had hoped would join in to protest against ill treatment of minorities and the high profile deaths of men and women during encounters with police in weeks and years past.
Beeler and others promised more demonstrations in the future as they seek justice for Floyd's family and others who have suffered the loss of loved ones.