Gibson Priest

Gibson Priest

 Contributed

Tall fescue is a popular grass in Northwest Georgia. Fescue’s popularity comes from its long growing season and it’s low-cost to establish.

During hot dry summers, tall fescue may go dormant, or even die out. Turf thinning is usually caused by improper turf management like insufficient irrigation, too much nitrogen fertilizer, or mowing too low or too high.

