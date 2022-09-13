Tall fescue is a popular grass in Northwest Georgia. Fescue’s popularity comes from its long growing season and it’s low-cost to establish.
During hot dry summers, tall fescue may go dormant, or even die out. Turf thinning is usually caused by improper turf management like insufficient irrigation, too much nitrogen fertilizer, or mowing too low or too high.
Additional problems include pests like crabgrass or white grub infestation, or diseases like brown patch. All of these factors, however, can be overcome with proper management.
Weeds often become a problem when turf thins. Large weedy areas can be spot treated with a non-selective herbicide such as glyphosate prior to re-seeding.
If the lawn needs re-seeding, estimate the percentage of tall fescue loss and multiply that number by the establishment seeding rate of five pounds per 1,000 square feet.
Getting the seed in contact with the soil is necessary to assure successful re-seeding. First, mow the lawn at a height of 1-15 inches. Disturb the soil by coring or vertical mowing before and/or after seed distribution.
Re-seed very thin or bare areas at two to five pounds per 1,000 square feet. Work the seed into the soil. Apply a starter fertilizer at about one pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet.
Finally, keep the soil moist. Irrigate lightly and often enough to prevent surface drying. This usually means daily watering of about an eighth of an inch for the first three weeks. As the seedlings develop, decrease the irrigation frequency and increase the amount of water applied until normal practices can be followed.
Ensure that all tall fescue receives the recommended amount of water (about 1 inch per week) until well established. Deep watering encourages a healthy root system. Good luck with your fescue!
If you have any questions regarding your turf or pasture forages, please contact the extension office at 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
For more information and details on upcoming events, check out the Polk County Extension office on Facebook by searching “UGA Extension Polk County.”