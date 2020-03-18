Ahead of last week's closure of County office buildings and facilities from the public, a small group of the Board of Commissioners gathered for a special called session to discuss the project still ongoing to turn the Mundy building into new office spaces for County Administration and more.
Commissioners voted unanimously on one more piece of that renovation project, and with a cost of $20,987.00 for materials and installation of new flooring for the future home of County Administration, Building and Inspection, Finance and Human Resources departments for Polk County on Main Street. Pinson General Contractors won the low bid and was the only one to meet the full requirements put in place by the county for the work. Three others had incomplete bids, according to Acting Commission Chair Hal Floyd.
Assuming no issues are found while the work is underway and delays are incurred by the COVID-19 situation as the month continues, the work should be completed on the building as a whole in April.
Previously the hope was to finish the project on March 1, but that internal delays caused work to back up some.
"This is the last thing, and then we'll have low bids on tearing down the building behind to increase the size of the parking lot," Tillery said.
That building next door to the old Cedartown Hardware will be demolished to provide additional parking for county employees behind the Mundy building. It should double the size of the current lot, Commissioner Scott Tillery said.
Tillery has taken the lead on the project to keep it moving forward, and with major improvements to the lobby and office spaces throughout the building - including the former desk and memorabilia collection of Howard "Doc"Ayers - his hopes are that residents will be impressed with what they see.
He said the main scope of work left is some trim work in the new front lobby, painting that was expected to be completed earlier in the week, completion of installation of drop ceiling tiles and the flooring.
When the offices begin to move around, Building and Inspection will take up residence within the front lobby area, and County Administration work out of front offices formerly occupied by local attorneys.
Finance and Human Resource workers will have spaces of their own to spread out and filing and storage areas, plus an office for the IT personnel, and ample employee break and kitchen spaces, and bathrooms.
Once work is completed and departments move, the current County Administration building will continue to house the Board of Elections and the Tax Assessor's Office where tags are purchased, and space currently used on the second floor by Building Inspection and Planning and Zoning departments will become much-needed storage space.
The county is also set to move the Extension Service office from its current location near the corner of Main Street and East Avenue to the former corporate offices of Cedarstream, which the county also purchased last year.
Tillery said those spaces have much less work required to get them ready for use by the Extension Service and the variety of programs they offer, like the Polk County 4-H program.