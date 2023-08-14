Progress being made on mini-pitch soccer field at Boys & Girls Club

Cedartown City Manager Edward Guzman and Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey look over the plans for the new mini-pitch soccer field at Boys & Girls Club on East Queen Street.

 City of Cedartown

The site of a new mini-pitch soccer field at the Cedartown Boys & Girls Club is getting closer to completion.

City Manager Edward Guzman and Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey visited the site recently to review the plans. Crews have cleared the site and the area has been prepared for surfacing.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In