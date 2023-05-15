With high school graduations less than two weeks away, local business and education leaders are looking to help those soon-to-be former seniors get a better foundation for entering the workforce.
Polk Career Connect is designed for graduating seniors with no clear post graduation plans to give them a unique opportunity to gain employment with local industries through skills training.
Students must apply for the program through their school’s work-based learning coordinator and go through a short interview process. If selected, they will then go through a one-week course to develop certain on-the-job skills.
At the end of the course, participants will be able to interview with local employers with the opportunity of getting a job.
The idea came from a discussion of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce Education and Workforce Committee of areas graduating seniors could get more training in before finding a career in the current economy.
A steering committee, made up of chamber members, landed on a program sponsored by the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce that connects graduates with industry representatives in order to enhance their preparedness and understanding of what is expected of them on the job.
Angela Shuman, Executive Director of Wellness and College and Career Readiness for Polk School District, is on the steering committee. She said while the Polk County College and Career Academy continues to be the main source for job training and certification for local students, Polk Career Connect can be the extra credit students need to make that transition to a career as easy as possible.
“The Polk County College and Career Academy works to train students for in-demand, high wage jobs. This is a way to connect those students who might still be searching to local industries who offer those jobs,” Shuman said.
Also on the committee are Chris Thomas, president of the Development Authority of Polk County, and Patrick Harris, Georgia Power area manager.
“Working in economic development, I see that there is an urgent need for people in the workforce,” Thomas said. “The college and career academy teaches preparedness for specific jobs, and this is connecting that talent base — graduating seniors — with careers that are available locally.”
Partnering with the program are local industries and employers like Miura, Advance Storage Products, Atrium Health Floyd, Polk County Public Service and Parker Meggitt of Rockmart.
The training camp will be conducted June 5-9 at the PCCCA campus at Cedartown High School and include presentations from the participating industries as well as courses on topics such as professionalism and work ethics, safety in the workplace, financial literacy, and resume assistance and interview preparation.
These will be industry-led discussions and breakdowns from representatives of local industries, sponsored by local industries.
Program participants will then have the opportunity to interview with those industries the following week, leading up to a signing day ceremony on June 16 for those who are hired.