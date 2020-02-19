Polk School District is getting ready to educate the next generation of students, and parents looking to enroll their children in Pre-K or Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year can do so starting next month.
Cedartown-area student registration is slated to begin on March 17 and continue through March 19 from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. each day at the Polk School District Central Office, located at 612 S. College St.
Rockmart-area student registration is being held on March 31 through April 2 from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. each day at the Nathan Dean Community Center, located at 604 Goodyear Ave.
Regardless of location or school, parents will still need to consider a few factors before showing up. To register for kindergarten, a child must be five years old on or before September 1, 2020; to register for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020.
Parents with children who meet the age requirements need to bring a Certificate of Live Birth, an Immunization Certificate; Form 3231 or an appointment card, and the Hearing, Vision, Nutrition & Dental Certificate; Form 3300 or an appointment card.
The school will also need a copy of the child's Social Security Card and a utility bill to show proof of residency. More information about Polk School District can be found by visiting https://www.polk.k12.ga.us/.
Those with additional questions should consider contacting the schools. Van Wert Elementary can be reached at 770-684-6924, Eastside Elementary can be reached at 770-684-5335, Cherokee elementary can be reached at 770-748-5614, Westside Elementary can be reached at 770-748-5614, and Youngs Grove Elementary can be reached at 678-901-4294.