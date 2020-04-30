Parents who are getting ready for the start of the coming school year to begin a child's education in the Polk School District will be able to grab packets of forms to fill out and return during the first full week of May.
Pre-K and Kindergarten registration packets will begin being distributed starting Monday, May 4 and continuing through Friday, May 8.
Parents will be able to grab the packets in from their zoned schools in a drive thru setting and educators will be on hand to provide them the information needed to register a student for Pre-K and Kindergarten.
Additionally, Elementary Schools during the week will be available by phone to help determine where a child is zoned to come and pickup a packet. All educators will need is a street address to provide that information.
School officials are asking for parents to return the filled out packet information and a copy of a utility bill to show proof of residency during the week of May 18 through May 22.
Additional forms — immunization, along with hearing, vision and dental forms and social security cards will be needed and collected when school starts back in August. The annual Pre-K drawing will be held in June.
“All current Pre-K students will be automatically enrolled into Kindergarten at their respective school,” officials reported in the update letter on April 17. “If you are not zoned for that school, you will be contacted with further instructions.”
Kindergarten registration forms for those not enrolled in Pre-K classes within the district can also be picked up during the week of May 4 through May 8 at a child’s zoned school. Those registration forms are due the same week as Pre-K, May 18 through May 22.