A 59-year-old Polk County woman was pronounced dead at the scene after a wreck involving a tractor trailer truck near near the Cedartown bypass and Cedartown High School.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier identified the victim as Carolyn Jackson, Rockmart, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 a.m.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Wednesday at approximately 7:20 a.m. Jackson's vehicle, a 2006 Hyundai Sonata failed to yield while turning left from Georgia 1 (US 27) onto the Georgia Highway 6 Connector. (US 278) Her car was struck on the right side by a south bound tractor trailer, knocked across the roadway and was struck again on the right side by another truck which sent Jackson's vehicle careening down a steep embankment into a ditch.
Traffic on the bypass had to be routed through downtown Cedartown prompting city officials to send out an email advisory relative to the significantly increased traffic through town.