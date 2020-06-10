Candidates in three local races came out as winners in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 10 after a late night tally of ballots at the Polk County Board of Elections.
Polk County voted to keep Scotty Tillery as the District 1 Commissioner and Chuck Thaxton as the District 2 commissioner in the 2020 Primary, alongside voting in a new Probate Court Judge to start in 2021 with the win for Coroner Tony Brazier.
By just 312 votes, Brazier took the race 3,597 to 3,285 when all the votes were tallied by around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Tillery won the District 1 race over James Vines 5,400 votes to 1,507 and Thaxton defeated Glenn Robinson 3,997 votes to 2,758.
In the State House District 16 race, Polk County decided for State Rep. Trey Kelley to represent the Republican Party in the November race for the seat, which will be contested by Democratic challenger Lyndsay Arrendale. Kelley defeated Jennifer Hulsey locally 4,410 to 2,633 votes, and districtwide 5,163 to 3,072.
The Distict 31 State Senate race will likely go to a runoff between Jason Anavitarte and Boyd Austin, who will face off in a Special Election in August. The two Paulding County candidates in the district were leading into Wednesday morning over Bobby Mehan and Bobby Wilson, both of Haralson County in the four-candidate race.
Whoever wins the GOP primary will have to face Democratic candidate Tianna Smith in the race in November.
Also heading to a special election was the race for the 14th District Congressional GOP primary, which Marjorie Greene was leading in local tallies and districtwide, but didn't garner the 50% plus one majority needed to overcome a packed field of candidates. She was likely to face Dr. John Cowan on the August run-off ballot after Tuesday's primary.
Check back later in the morning for a full list of results from Polk and races around the area of note.