Primary results were thought to have been completed remain out as the Polk County Board of Elections expects their count to be complete by this afternoon.
Volunteers and officials worked late into the night to report absentee ballot and early voting totals for the 2020 combined primaries, but were sent home after that by the Secretary of State's office to complete work on the election today.
When the Secretary of State's website reported totals overnight, they had incorrectly labeled that all seven precincts in Polk County had reported at the time, leaving news outlets like the Standard Journal under the impression that the count had been completed.
Election officials and this publication apologize for any confusion this might have caused candidates and voters, and the final tally will be available sometime after 2 p.m. today.
Additionally, the votes that were cast early prior to the postponement of the March Presidential Primary will be counted after the June 9 totals are compiled and submitted.