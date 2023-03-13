Polk Tallatoona Head Start students participate in annual pageant

Children got to shine in the spotlight last Friday evening to help them build some confidence and keep the program they attend throughout the week going strong.

Parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors packed into the HON Room at the Polk County College and Career Academy at Cedartown High School to watch the 2023 Polk Tallatoona Head Start Pageant.

Loyalty Hood makes a heart with her hands as she walks across the stage during the 2023 Polk Tallatoona Head Start Pageant on Friday, March 10.
Tyrone Mayes waves to the crowd as his teacher, Rhonda Popham, helps put on his sash after he won class king at the 2023 Polk Tallatoona Head Start Pageant on Friday, March 10.
