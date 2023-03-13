Polk Tallatoona Head Start students participate in annual pageant

Odessa Tidwell (left) and Da’Adrian Arevalo receive a round of applause after being recognized as the 2023 Little Miss and Little Mr. Talllatoona Head Start at the 2023 Polk Tallatoona Head Start Pageant on Friday, March 10, in the HON Room at the Polk County College and Career Academy.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Lexie Graham is twirled around by her father, Dustin Graham, as she walks in front of the judges at the 2023 Polk Tallatoona Head Start Pageant on Friday, March 10.
Jeremy Stewart
Remington Javier Nevarez has a little trouble keeping his crown on his head during his class' awards at the 2023 Polk Tallatoona Head Start Pageant on Friday, March 10.
Children got to shine in the spotlight last Friday evening to help them build some confidence and keep the program they attend throughout the week going strong.
Parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors packed into the HON Room at the Polk County College and Career Academy at Cedartown High School to watch the 2023 Polk Tallatoona Head Start Pageant.
The evening saw children who participate in the early childhood education program take to the stage in front of a panel of judges while being cheered on by the crowd. In the end, every child was given a crown and a sash while each class had a king and queen named.
The top two overall winners were named Little Mister and Little Miss Tallatoona Head Start. This year’s Little Mister is Da’Adrian Arevalo and Little Miss is Odessa Tidwell.
Lori Hurley, Family Advocate for Polk Tallatoona Head Start, said the money raised by the event goes toward funding representatives to advocate for the program, operated by Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, to continue federal funding.