Polk students return from 4-H “Prom” at Rock Eagle

A group of Polk County students attended the 2022 Statewide 4-H Senior Conference, or “Rock Eagle Prom,” at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton recently.
The event, which was held April 9-10, included over 300 other 4-H’ers from all over the state as well as over 40 exhibits prepared by 4-H’ers on their project divisions and several community service projects.
The guest motivational speaker on Saturday was Mr. Bob Mackey, CEO of North Central Georgia Boys and Girls Clubs and founder of MPowering Choices.
Also included was a share fair of college and career exhibitors including UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences, UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences University of North Georgia, USDA Farm Service Agency, Amanda Jo Brown, Real Estate, Agent Outbound Foreign Exchange Program, UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences, FACS Education Program, Middle Georgia State University, Emmanuel College, South Georgia State College, Virginia Military Institute, Baseline Coatings, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Athens Technical College, Georgia Air National Guard and Berry College.
Other activities included a semi-formal/formal dance, an outdoor after-dance party including inflatable obstacles and slides, snacks, and a lot of fun!
If you would like more information on 4-H in your county, please contact your local Polk Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or email polk.extension@uga.edu