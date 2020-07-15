Polk County had 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, the most in a single 24-hour reporting period since at least early June.
The Georgia Department of Public Health released its daily COVID-19 status report Wednesday around 3 p.m. It breaks down the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths by county residents.
Georgia has been one of several states in recent weeks that has seen an uptick in the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations related to the new coronavirus as government leaders and health experts have continued to deal with the fallout of the pandemic.
The DPH has reported a total of 372 cases of COVID-19 among Polk County residents since early March, about half of those have been reported since mid-June. The county had 178 reported cases and 15 hospitalizations on June 19.
Wednesday's report indicated five more Polk residents since that time had been admitted to hospitals because of complications from the new coronavirus. One resident has died from COVID-19.
Statewide, Georgia had 3,871 new cases on Wednesday along with 417 new hospitalizations and 37 deaths. There has been 127,834 cases reported in Georgia during the pandemic with 3,091 deaths.
While Georgia has had more testing over the last three months, public health officials have warned that the increase in cases is concerning, with 10.1% of total tests coming back positive. Of the tests that were part of Wednesday's report, 13.6% came back positive.
The Polk County Health Department reopened Tuesday after being closed for four days after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Drive-up testing is available at the facility at 125 E. Ware St. in Cedartown from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Those wanting to get tested are asked to call 770-749-2270 when they arrive and a nurse will come out to their vehicle to administer the test, with results reported to the person at a later date.