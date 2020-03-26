Schools statewide are remaining closed through most of April with a new order from Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday in response to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 being reported by health officials.
Polk School District will now be closed until April 24, two weeks past the date that teachers and students hoped to be back in the classrooms locally following the conclusion of spring break.
With schools remaining closed for the month, students will report back to school on April 27, if the spread of COVID-19 has curtailed.
"We greatly appreciate our PSD families continuing to work hard on instruction at home," Superintendent Laurie Atkins said in a letter on the district's website updating parents, teachers and students on the situation.
This week the district has been distributing packets for Days 11-20, and teachers and staff are "working diligently on creating the packets for days 21-25."
In case of an additional extension, teachers are being asked to provide assignments if the closure persists. Pickup for packets for Days 21-30 will be held April 15 through April 17, and follow the same procedures that parents have been in place previously.
As the school closure continues, the district has also updated sites for food distribution starting on March 30, and continuing through April 24.
During Spring Break, no sites will be open due to the schools closing for a deep cleaning using electrostatic foggers.
The grab-and-go breakfast and lunch sites will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Northside Elementary, Van Wert Elementary and Youngs Grove Elementary schools. Those who are utilizing the grab-and-go program at Northside Elementary can find them in the rear of the school building.
Community sites where breakfast and lunch have been available currently will also shift to 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. hours, and are only available to children 18 and under. Multiple meals are being given out one at a time to cover the days for which the district is not distributing meals.
Cedartown area sites are as follows when the new schedule begins on March 30, and will return after Spring Break for students: Old Arrow Shirt Factory Parking Lot – 806 West Avenue – Cedartown, GA 30125 Old Cedartown Paperboard – 312 East Ellawood Avenue – Cedartown, GA 30152 Turner Street Park – 254 Turner Street – Cedartown, GA 30125 Home Depot Parking Lot – 1500 Rome Highway – Cedartown, GA 30125 Polk School District Board of Education – 612 South College Street – Cedartown, GA 30125 Lower Parking Lot of Cedartown High School – 167 Frank Lott Drive – Cedartown, GA 30125.
In Rockmart area, those locations will be as follows: Victory Baptist Church – 15 Hendrix Road – Rockmart, GA 30153 Aragon Baptist Church – 7 West 2nd Street – Aragon, GA. 30104 Old Elm Street School – 100 Morgan Valley Road – Rockmart, GA 30153 Hogue Avenue Gym – 436 Hogue Avenue – Rockmart, GA 30153 Forrest Court – Rockmart, GA 30153.
Check back for additional updates on school closures and procedures for directed learning at home as they become available, or visit www.polk.k12.ga.us for more information.