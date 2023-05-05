Officials with Polk School District are asking residents to not be alarmed by an increased presence of law enforcement and emergency vehicles in the area of Cedartown High School and Westside Elementary School on Monday.
The district, along with local government agencies and Atrium Health Floyd, will be conducting an active shooter drill between 7 a.m. and noon across the two school campuses, which are right next to each other in the corner of Rockmart Highway and the Cedartown Bypass.
A letter released Friday from Superintendent Katie Thomas explained the goal for the event and what will be covered during the drill.
“This is a collaborative effort to ensure the safety and preparedness of our students, staff, and first responders in case of an emergency,” the letter states. “While we hope we never have to use these procedures in a real-life situation, we believe that it is important to be proactive rather than reactive.”
Participants in the drill will implement emergency protocols to include lockdown procedures, communication protocols, and evacuation plans.
“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority, and we believe that conducting regular drills is an important part of our continued efforts to ensure a safe learning environment,” the letter from Thomas says.
The letter emphasizes that access to either school campus will be restricted during the drill. Polk School District adopted a four-day week for instruction at the start of the 2020-2021 school year, with Mondays reserved as teacher workdays and student remediation. No student instruction will be happening on the day of the drill.