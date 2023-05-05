Polk School District logo (2022)

Officials with Polk School District are asking residents to not be alarmed by an increased presence of law enforcement and emergency vehicles in the area of Cedartown High School and Westside Elementary School on Monday.

The district, along with local government agencies and Atrium Health Floyd, will be conducting an active shooter drill between 7 a.m. and noon across the two school campuses, which are right next to each other in the corner of Rockmart Highway and the Cedartown Bypass.

