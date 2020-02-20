Students and faculty from the Polk School District will be staying home on Friday after rainfall continues along with a drop in temperatures expected overnight that will likely cause icy conditions.
The District announced the closure of schools around 3 p.m. today for Friday, Feb. 21. It will not impact tonight's playoff basketball games at Rockmart High School, scheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins cited weather reports calling for below freezing temperatures and the likelihood of icy conditions on the roadways in the early morning hours as the main culprit for school's cancellation Friday and wants to keep students and faculty safe.
Icy conditions are predicted by the National Weather Service for tomorrow as the latest round of rain is expected to stop later this evening, but not have a chance to dry out before temperatures drop below freezing according to Peachtree City forecasters.
The potential for black ice conditions above the I-85 West corridor in Northwest Georgia is greater than other areas since temperatures by tomorrow morning are expected in the low to mid 20's throughout the region. Potential for snow tonight in Polk County is there as well in the forecast if rain continues into the evening hours.
City of Cedartown officials did add that they closed down the floodgates between Cedar Creek and Big Spring as rainfall continued through the day and this afternoon raising water levels toward flood stage again, and closed down a portion of Cave Spring Road near the intersection with West John Hand Road with water crossing the roadway.
Rockmart officials did not report any immediate closures yet.
Check back for additional announcements on closures and weather updates as they become available.