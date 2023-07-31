Polk School District schools hold open houses before students head back to class

Students filled the hallways of schools in Polk County once again on Friday as they attended open houses to get ready for the first day of classes.

Polk School District schools start back to class on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with a full staff of teachers, instructors, specialists and counselors to help make the school year successful. Friday’s open houses allowed students to meet their teachers, get information on school activities, and enjoy some special photo opportunities.

Freedom Brown (left) and her brother, Legend Brown, pose on the red carpet at Northside Elementary School’s open house Friday, July 28.
Will Zwingmann, principal at Van Wert Elementary, talks with a couple of students during the school’s open house Friday, July 28.
First-year teacher Marian Colindres talks with one of her thrid-grade students for the new school year during Van Wert Elementary School’s open house Friday, July 28.
The cafeteria expansion at Northside Elementary School is one of the projects completed for the new school year at Polk County schools.
