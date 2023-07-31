Siblings Zaden Ramzanali (from left), Kaden Ramzanali, Noah Ramzanali and Audri-Ella Ramzanali pose for a family portrait at a photo wall set up at Van Wert Elementary School during its open house Friday, July 28.
Northside Elementary School second-grade teacher Jessica Neal (right) talks with Jacqueline Wood (from left) and her daughter, Braelynn Wood, during open house Friday, July 28.
Zerenity Calhoun walks along with her free Frios ice cream pop she got at the Northside Elementary School open house Friday, July 28.
Northside Elementary School Principal Kyle Abernathy talks with a staff member during the school’s open house Friday, July 28.
Students filled the hallways of schools in Polk County once again on Friday as they attended open houses to get ready for the first day of classes.
Polk School District schools start back to class on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with a full staff of teachers, instructors, specialists and counselors to help make the school year successful. Friday’s open houses allowed students to meet their teachers, get information on school activities, and enjoy some special photo opportunities.