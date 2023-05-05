Polk School District breaks ground on Rockmart High School fine arts facility

Polk School District officials were joined by members of the board of education along with representatives from R. K. Redding Construction, Inc. for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Rockmart High School fine arts facility on Monday, May 1.
Work has officially begun on the fine arts facility at Rockmart High School following a ceremonial groundbreaking for the long-awaited project.
Funded through the one-cent Polk County E-SPLOST, the RHS fine arts facility is estimated to cost $12,877,263 and expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The 24,939 square-foot building will include an auditorium, drama classroom, workroom and a state-of-the-art theatrical audio-visual system.
The facility is being built on the former Earwood property that the district purchased located to the left of the high school on Cartersville Highway next to the baseball field house. It is located just across from the school’s band room.
Polk School District officials were joined by members of the board of education along with representatives from R. K. Redding Construction, Inc. on Monday, May 1, for the groundbreaking ceremony.
R. K. Redding President Keith Redding spoke, along with School Board Vice Chair Chris Culver and RHS Principal Bo Adams.
Culver emphasized the importance of the community’s support of the E-SPLOST, which voters passed an extension of in 2021.
"With the upcoming construction of the RHS fine arts building, the taxpayers of Polk County have provided a well paved road for the opportunity for those that want to express their talents and seek the arts as a pathway for their future. Because of each of you, the doors of the RHS Fine Arts building will soon be open,” Culver said during the program.