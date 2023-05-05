Polk School District breaks ground on Rockmart High School fine arts facility

A rendering of the completed Rockmart High School fine arts facility shows what the new building is expected to look like upon completion.

 Contributed

Work has officially begun on the fine arts facility at Rockmart High School following a ceremonial groundbreaking for the long-awaited project.

Funded through the one-cent Polk County E-SPLOST, the RHS fine arts facility is estimated to cost $12,877,263 and expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The 24,939 square-foot building will include an auditorium, drama classroom, workroom and a state-of-the-art theatrical audio-visual system.

Polk School District officials were joined by members of the board of education along with representatives from R. K. Redding Construction, Inc. for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Rockmart High School fine arts facility on Monday, May 1.
Polk County School Board Vice Chair Chris Culver speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Rockmart High School fine arts facility on Monday, May 1.
