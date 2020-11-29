The Polk County Outreach Ministries, Inc. reached out to the sick, elderly and disabled this Thanksgiving.
Serving 45 individuals and families Nov. 21, the group delivered Thanksgiving boxes with turkeys throughout the Rockmart community.
Outreach Ministries wishes to thank the Polk County School District and Van Wert Elementary School, parents, students and staff for making the food boxes possible with through their enormous food donations.
Also making it possible to meet the needs of so many people were Tilley's in Rockmart, Kroger in Cedartown, Triangles in Rockmart, and members of Zion Hill First Baptist Church in Rockmart.
Dominique Green volunteered to pick up food, stepping up and supporting the Ministries in the absence of some regular volunteers.
We would also like to thank the Polk Support and Enhancement Team for the use of its building and Shannon Keith, Ashlar Masonic Lodge, Royal Ark 5743 for their donations.
Other supporters include Walmart Foundation, International Paper Foundation of Rome, and American Legion Post in Rockmart. Also several local churches and individuals.
Outreach Ministries also held food drives earlier this year at the Sisterhood Club House in Rockmart and at the Turner Street Recreation Center in Cedartown. The group was able to provide for and vegetable boxes for more than 100 people at each event.
Polk County Outreach Ministries is a nonprofit 501(c)3 charitable organization under the leadership and direction of Rev. Ramon Arnold Sr. providing an array of services and educational programs throughout the Polk County area.
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 263, Rockmart, GA, 30153, and through the group's website at www.polkoutreachminsitries.org.