A change in Floyd Polk Medical Center’s operations is providing some services with better ways to help patients and give them more space in which to work.
Tifani Kinard, Polk Medical Center Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer, gave an overview of how the 25-bed hospital in Cedartown has worked to utilize the space once set aside for outpatient surgery during last week’s meeting of the Cedartown-Polk County Hospital Authority and the Polk Medical Center, Inc., boards.
“It has been a challenge this year with no surgeries to find a way to make sure we are using all of the space we have for patient operations,” Kinard said. “We want to show no loss in our cost report for this year by utilizing that area for other services if possible.”
The current Polk Medical Center facility opened on Rockmart Highway in November, 2014, and offered some outpatient surgery services during the last five years with surgeons from Floyd Medical Center in Rome coming to the facility for scheduled procedures.
When surgery volumes at Floyd Medical Center increased, the group was left with the decision to try and continue to recruit surgeries to Polk Medical Center or have them all centralized at the Rome hospital. That left the surgery area in Cedartown vacant.
Kinard said the timing was such that the hospital’s emergency department, located next to the surgery area, needed some extra room as a result of the safety precautions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polk Medical’s cardiology department has also been relocated into the space in recent months, and the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation department is using some of the space as well.
“As it would have it, they were telling me a few weeks ago about the challenges of treating patients in their current space, so much so that they were having to treat many of them in their rooms,” Kinard said.
Other departments have also been looking into expanding into the surgery center.
The boards also got the final monthly report for fiscal year 2020, which showed that while many patient services were higher in June compared to a year ago, emergency room visits were down by more than 3,000 for the year.
Matt Gorman, Floyd Medical Center’s vice president of corporate and network services, said the dip is similar to what other medical institutions have seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
He said Polk Medical averages around the mid-60s in the daily number of emergency room visits in the last three months instead around 72 a day during normal times.