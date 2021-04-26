Polk Medical Center has become the first hospital in the state of Georgia to receive geriatric emergency department accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians.
The voluntary program recognizes emergency departments that provide excellent care for older adults and includes three levels similar to trauma center designations.
Polk Medical Center is considered a Level 3 geriatric emergency department and incorporates best practices along with providing interdisciplinary geriatric education, geriatric appropriate equipment and supplies.
“Led by a remarkable team of inter-disciplinary leaders, including Catherine Martin, MD, and Joy Henslee, RN, Polk Medical Center’s accreditation signals to the public that your institution is focused on the highest standards of care for your communities’ older adults,” ACEP stated in a letter informing the hospital of the designation.
“As our community ages, it is important that our seniors know we are committed to providing the quality care they need,” said Tifani Kinard, Administrator at Polk Medical Center. “This accreditation affirms that our emergency department is ready when needed.”
The accreditation program was launched by ACEP with support from The Gary and Mary West Health Institute and John A. Hartford Foundation.