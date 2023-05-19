Polk Medical Center teammates honored with awards

Two clinical teammates at Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center received special recognition during Nurses Week for the outstanding care they provide patients and the support they provide their teammates.
Rob Wade, a nurse, was the recipient of the DAISY Award. The DAISY Award is an international recognition program to honor bedside nurses for the care they provide.
Wade has been a nurse at Polk Medical Center since 2021. His nominators said he goes the extra mile for his patients.
Wade recently accompanied an anxious patient to an imaging test. The patient was unable to receive a sedative due to his condition. Wade held his hand to help him stay calm during the procedure.
In another situation, he brought food to a family who did not have the means to go buy food. “Rob always strives to make patients feel comfortable and at ease,” according to the person who nominated him.
Atrium Health Floyd also recently created a new award called the BEE Award to recognize teammates in support departments.
Jordan McCown, a certified nursing assistant at Polk Medical Center, is the recipient of the 2023 BEE Award. According to her nominators, McCown is compassionate, caring and keeps a positive attitude. “She is responsive and timely to patients’ needs and an excellent communicator to the rest of the healthcare team.”
She worked diligently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to assist emergency department teammates and patients. “Jordan was nominated for being reliable, hardworking, but most admirable is her kindness toward patients, especially the older patients,” wrote the person who nominated her.