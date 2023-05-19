Polk Medical Center teammates honored with awards

Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center nurse Rob Wade (left) and certified nursing assistant Jordan McCown.

 Atrium Health Floyd

Two clinical teammates at Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center received special recognition during Nurses Week for the outstanding care they provide patients and the support they provide their teammates.

Rob Wade, a nurse, was the recipient of the DAISY Award. The DAISY Award is an international recognition program to honor bedside nurses for the care they provide.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In