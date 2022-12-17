Polk Medical Center receives $50,000 From Colony Bank

Colony Bank representatives Shown are Robin Wilkinson, regional retail coordinator for Colony Bank (from left); Tifani Kinard, administrator of Polk Medical Center and vice president of rural health for Atrium Health Floyd; Matt Gorman, vice president of corporate and network services​ for Atrium Health Floyd; Dan Bevels, director of community health for Atrium Health Floyd; and Rhonda Turner, Colony Bank Cedartown branch manager.

 Atrium Health Floyd

Colony Bank has donated $50,000 to Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.

Polk Medical Center is one of 55 hospitals in Georgia that qualify to receive funds through the program, which allows individual donors to receive a Georgia income tax credit. Hospitals must use the contributions for health care-related purposes, including capital expenditures.

