Colony Bank representatives Shown are Robin Wilkinson, regional retail coordinator for Colony Bank (from left); Tifani Kinard, administrator of Polk Medical Center and vice president of rural health for Atrium Health Floyd; Matt Gorman, vice president of corporate and network services for Atrium Health Floyd; Dan Bevels, director of community health for Atrium Health Floyd; and Rhonda Turner, Colony Bank Cedartown branch manager.
Colony Bank has donated $50,000 to Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.
Polk Medical Center is one of 55 hospitals in Georgia that qualify to receive funds through the program, which allows individual donors to receive a Georgia income tax credit. Hospitals must use the contributions for health care-related purposes, including capital expenditures.
Qualifying hospitals must provide services in rural counties and treat indigent patients.
“We are thankful for Colony Bank’s support,” said Tifani Kinard, administrator of Polk Medical Center and vice president of Rural Health for Atrium Health Floyd. “The funds will play a big role in our effort to enhance the health care of own community.”
Previous donations to the hospital have bee used for a variety of programs.
3D Mammography: Women in Polk County have access to the same diagnostic care as those at The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center.
Walking Trail: The trail is open to those who would like to spend part of their day outside getting some exercise and enjoying the Polk Medical Center campus.
Rockmart Farmers Market: As the primary sponsor for the Rockmart Farmers Market, Polk Medical Center helps provide access to locally grown fresh fruit, produce and meats for citizens in Polk County. SNAP recipients receive a two-for-one discount on food they purchase at the market.
“We take pride the fact that the money will be used to benefit our patients and staff,” said Matt Gorman, Vice President of Corporate and Network Services for Atrium Health Floyd.
Colony Bank is headquartered in Fitzgerald and has branches in Cedartown and Rockmart. Nine other rural hospitals have received money from the bank through the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.
“It is gratifying for us to donate these funds,” said Robin Wilkinson, regional retail coordinator for Colony Bank. “It’s rewarding to know we are helping hospitals support their communities.”